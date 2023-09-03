Partial Cabinet Reshuffle In Kuwait

Kuwait: Kuwaiti Government on Sunday announced a limited cabreshuffle following an Amiri decree appointing Dr. Adel Al-Manea as Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Fahad Al-Jarallah as Minister of Finance of the State of Kuwait.

According to Kuwait News Agency, the new ministers took the oath before Kuwait's Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in the presence of the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad stressed the importance of doubling the efforts for the service of the State, underscoring the necessity of cooperation with the legislative authority to face challenges and stimulate development to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the Kuwaiti citizens for the good and welfare of all.

The current Kuwaiti government was formed by Amiri decree on Dec. 18, and included 15 ministers.