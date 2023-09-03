Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of Singapore

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Sunday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the State of Qatar HE Jai Sohan Singh, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.
HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked HE the Ambassador for his efforts in enhancing and promoting bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.
MENAFN03092023000063011010ID1107000345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.