Minister Reznikov: Ukraine Received About $100B From Partners Since Invasion Started

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Today, if we calculate and evaluate all packages of assistance, I think we have already received about USD 100 billion since the full-scale invasion started,” Reznikov said.

In his words, this refers to ammunition and military equipment.

“In value terms, I think we have received up to USD 100 billion worth of weapons and different military equipment units, ammunition, shells, and shots. More than USD 50 billion, or around USD 60 billion now, from the United States alone,” Reznikov explained.

Meanwhile, according to Reznikov, the lion's share of the budget of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, provided in the State Budget of Ukraine, is spent on the financial support for the military and compensation.