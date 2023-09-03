Ukraine's Drone Production To Boom This Autumn Defense Minister

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to Reznikov, the process of facilitating the drone production procedure has been lasting for almost a year now.

“I believe this autumn there will be a boom in the production of variUkrainian drones: flying, floating, crawling, etc., and then this will be developing in volumes already,” Reznikov noted.

A reminder that, on July 21, 2023, the Cabof Ministers of Ukraine endorsed the resolution 'On the Implementation of a Pilot Project on the Production, Procurement and Supply of Ammunition for Unmanned Systems and Combat Units of Unmanned Systems'.