Ukraine's Drone Production To Boom This Autumn Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's drone production will significantly increase as soon as this autumn.
The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in an interview with Ukrinform.
According to Reznikov, the process of facilitating the drone production procedure has been lasting for almost a year now.
“I believe this autumn there will be a boom in the production of variUkrainian drones: flying, floating, crawling, etc., and then this will be developing in volumes already,” Reznikov noted.
A reminder that, on July 21, 2023, the Cabof Ministers of Ukraine endorsed the resolution 'On the Implementation of a Pilot Project on the Production, Procurement and Supply of Ammunition for Unmanned Systems and Combat Units of Unmanned Systems'.
MENAFN03092023000193011044ID1107000337
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.