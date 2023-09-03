Uae To Send 140 Athletes To Hangzhou Asian Games

The National Olympic Committee announced yesterday that, its delegation includes 102 male and 38 female athletes. They will compete in events such as shooting, equestrian, athletics, swimming, cycling, archery, judo, taekwondo, karate, jiu-jitsu, fencing, boxing, wrestling, basketball, rugby, sailing, rowing, chess, golf, esports, and triathlon.

This information was shared during a press conference led by Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of the Technical and Sports Affairs Department, at the National Olympic Committee. Al Tayeb highlighted the committee's goal to foster a competitive spirit among athletes, utilising the best scientific methods available, to enhance their performance, skills, and overall well-being.

He stated,“We emphasise the importance of presenting an honourable appearance and achieving results that align with the reputation and position of the United Arab Emirates.”

The Hangzhou Asian Games are expected to see approximately 12,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions. They will compete in 40 sports across 481 events.

Historically, the has secured seven gold, 16 silver, and 17 bronze medals in the Asian Games. In the 2018 edition held in Indonesia, the clinched 13 medals, marking its best performance in terms of medal count.– NNN-WAM