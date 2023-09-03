Unrwa Seeks 15.5 Million Usd To Address Emerging Needs In Lebanon's Palestinian Refugee Camp

“Thousands of civilians were forced to flee their homes, which were damaged or destroyed. All eight UNRWA schools, providing education for 5,900 children, have been occupied by armed militants and severely damaged,” the agency said in a statement.

Director of UNRWA Affairs in Lebanon, Dorothee Klaus, said, none of the eight schools would be available for the new school year, as the camp is still very unsafe and off-limits to school children.

The statement noted that, the appeal seeks to raise funds for preparing alternative school sites outside the camp, to ensure the duly return of the 5,900 students to school on Oct 2.

On Jul 29, clashes erupted in Ain Al-Helweh camp, Lebanon's largest Palestinian refugee camp, between members of the Palestinian Fatah movement and Islamic activists. The clashes continued until Aug 3, killing at least 13 people and injuring dozens of others.– NNN-NNA