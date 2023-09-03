Iran, Saudi Arabia To Lift Ban On Head-To-Head Football Matches

Qanbarzadeh made the remarks in a live interview, broadcast on Iranian state television, while commenting on the latest negotiations between the two countries' football federations.

Qanbarzadeh said, Iran's Football Federation President, Mehdi Taj and his Saudi counterpart, Yasser Al Misehal, held a meeting, also attended by FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, in Australia late last month, and agreed to soon sign an MoU to resolve the hosting problem.

“We are on the verge of signing the MoU, under which the ban on holding the matches between Iranian and Saudi football teams in the two countries will be removed. Whenever two countries that had differences reach an agreement, other issues will be resolved.”

Qanbarzadeh added that, Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud had also discussed the issue, expressing hope that Saudi teams would face their Iranian rivals in the current AFC Champions League (AFC) season in Iran.

Following the move by Saudi Arabia, to cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016, in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in the country, after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric, all matches between the two sides' football clubs have been held in neutral countries.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a groundbreaking agreement in Beijing, to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and missions.

On Apr 6, the two countries officially announced the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

The current AFC Championship League season will start on Sept 19.– NNN-IRNA