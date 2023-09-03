Iraq Exported Over 106 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil In Aug

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
BAGHDAD, Sept 2 (NNN-NINA) – Iraq exported about 106.12 million barrels of crude oil in Aug, generating 8.85 billion U.S. dollars in revenue, announced the country's Oil Ministry, yesterday.
The average price of Iraqi crude oil in Aug was 83.35 dollars per barrel, the ministry said in a statement, citing statistics from the State Organisation for Marketing of Oil, an Iraqi company.
About 105.23 million barrels were exported from oil fields in central and southern Iraq, via the port of Basra, 421,186 barrels from the Qayyara oilfield, in the northern province of Nineveh, and 464,725 barrels were sent to neighbouring Jordan, during the month, the statement said.
Iraq's economy heavily relies on crude oil exports, which account for more than 90 percent of the country's revenues.– NNN-NINA
MENAFN03092023000200011047ID1107000321
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.