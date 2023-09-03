Iranian Fm Arrived In Lebanon For Official Visit

Upon his arrival at the airport, the Iranian diplomat told the press that, his country called on the international community to help Lebanon, which has been mired in a major financial crisis and political impasse.

“We call on all countries to cooperate with and support Lebanon, and Iran vows to continue its strong support for the country,” Amir-Abdollahian said, adding, he had held constructive discussions with Saudi officials, who expressed their intention to aid Lebanon.

During his visit to Lebanon, the second in four months, Amir-Abdollahian is expected to meet with caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, Parliamentary Speaker, Nabih Berri, and Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

Amir-abdollahian's most recent visit, in Apr, came a month after Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to normalise relations under a China-brokered deal after years of tensions.– NNN-NNA