Thai King Endorses New Cabinet Led By Pm Srettha

According to the gazette, published yesterday, the king appointed 34 members of the cabas selected by Srettha, including six deputy prime ministers and other ministers.

The Pheu Thai Party, which leads the coalition government, will oversee 10 major ministries, including defence, finance, transport, commerce, public health, and foreign affairs, while its largest coalition partner, the Bhumjaithai Party, will oversee the interior, education, and labour ministries.

Under the Thai constitution, new members of the cabare required to take an oath of allegiance before the king, and then deliver a policy statement to parliament before they assume office.

Srettha, the candidate of the Pheu Thai Party, was elected as the nation's new prime minister last month, in a parliamentary vote.

His 11-party coalition government includes major parties from the administration of former Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The Pheu Thai Party came second in the general elections in May, after the Move Forward Party. It initially supported Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the new prime minister, but pulled out and formed its own coalition after Pita failed to secure necessary support in the previtwo bicameral sittings of the Thai parliament.– NNN-TNA

