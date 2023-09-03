Central African Bloc To Hold Second Extraordinary Meeting Over Coup In Gabon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
LIBREVILLE, Sept 2 (NNN-IRIN) – The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), yesterday announced to hold a second extraordinary meeting next Monday, to discuss the coup in Gabon.
The ECCAS, headquartered in Libreville, the capital of Gabon, is a regional organisation dedicated to the economic, social and cultural development of Africa, with a view to creating regional structures that can gradually lead to a common market.
The ECCAS commission on Thursday called for the rapid restoration of constitutional order in Gaban.– NNN-IRIN
