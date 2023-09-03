Zimbabwe's President-Elect To Be Inaugurated Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
HARARE, Sept 3 (NNN-IRIN) – Zimbabwe's President-elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is set to be sworn in tomorrow, for his second term in office, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, announced last night.
The inauguration ceremony will be held at the 60,000-seater National Sports Stadium in the capital Harare, Mutsvangwa announced, in a press release.
Mnangagwa was re-elected for his second and final five-year term, after garnering 52.6 percent of the total votes cast in the Aug 23-24 election, according to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.– NNN-IRIN
