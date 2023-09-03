Uk Television To Reveal Shocking Details On Easter Attacks In Sri Lanka

By Easwaran Rutnam

A British television station is to reveal shocking details over the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, which it says alleges complicity by officials inside the Government.

Channel 4 television announced it will broadcast the program, 'Sri Lanka's Easter Bombings – Dispatches' on Tuesday 5th September based on information from highly-placed whistleblowers.

Just last year Colombo Gazette and Daily Mirror had reported that a whistleblower had shared sensitive information related to the Easter Sunday attacks to diplomatic missions in Colombo.

That whistleblower was later revealed to be a close aide of the leader of the Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP) and current State Minister for Rural Road Development Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan.

The informant of the TMVP, the breakaway faction of the LTTE, had made explosive revelations to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva.

Diplomatic sources had told Daily Mirror last year that the informant had revealed sensitive information related to the Easter Sunday attacks and a number of murders and enforced disappearances.

The informant had written to some key diplomatic missions in Colombo and overseas giving brief details of the information in his possession.

He had then fled the country and sought refuge overseas fearing for his life.

Pillayan later told Daily Mirror that the allegations were baseless.

The MP told Daily Mirror that anyone can leave Sri Lanka and seek asylum by making false allegations. (Colombo Gazette)