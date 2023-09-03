Modi Says India Greatly Sensitive To Sri Lanka's Needs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India has been greatly sensitive to Sri Lanka's needs.

He also said that Sri Lanka is a“valued neighbour” of India.

“We have also been greatly sensitive to the needs of our valued neighbour, Sri Lanka, during their tough times,” Modi said in an interview with PTI.

Modi called the global debt crisis a matter of great concern for the world, especially for developing countries.

The Indian PM said that India hopes to build consenat the upcoming G20 summit, to be hosted in New Delhi, to create a framework to help low-income economies ridden by debt.

The PM said that India's G20 presidency has helped highlight the need to address the global challenges posed by the debt crisis facing the world, especially for countries in the Global South, during an exclusive interview to PTI.

India has used it's G20 presidency to highlight the need to build a framework on debt restructuring to aid nations facing huge debt issues.

Further, to take ahead debt restructuring efforts at the global level, the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable was launched earlier this year. The roundtable is a joint initiative of the IMF, World Bank, and the G20 Presidency. (ABP News)