Surge Seen In Tech Skill Demand In Q1 Of 2023-24: Report

New Delhi, Aug 30 (KNN) The initial quarter of the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24) has witnessed a notable increase in the need for technical skills, reported Quess Corp.

A skilling report by Quess Corp highlights the heightened skill demand in areas like software development, SAP expertise, automotive design, testing, and infrastructure support, among variothers.







The report also finds that companies across industries have adopted upskilling as a strategy to bridge the emerging skill gap in India.

As per the reports, the "highest intent to hire" was in development roles (28 per cent), especially those with skills in more than 65 technical proficiencies and platforms. Full stack skills showed the most consistent and upward trend, especially within the consulting, automotive, banking, and telsectors. The demand for SAP (16 per cent) expertise has also remained consistently high, encompassing both development and implementation aspects.

Demand for all these proficiencies was particularly high within the consulting and global capability center (GCC) client domains.

Another desired talent was for automotive design at 14 per cent, in both global and domestic automobile sectors. IT infrastructure support skills have also witnessed consistent demand at eight per cent across several industries in L1 and L2 support, spanning a diverse range of over 30 aspects.

The report also observed a substantial demand for proficiencies such as data science, DevOps, cloud, ERP, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, UI/UX and other related domains.

Vijay Sivaram, the CEO of Quess IT Staffing commented on the demand for talent, "Our nation is currently at the forefront of global technology advancements, benefiting from the best demographic play and a highly educated STEM Talent Pool. The Indian stock markets continue to outperform, reflecting the confidence of investors in our thriving tech sector. As we witness substantial infrastructure changes all around us, foreign institutional investments (FIIs) are pouring funds into India, bolstering our economy."



The Skill report points out that the IT sector has the highest demand for tech skills at 15 per cent, followed by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) at 15 per cent, and digital engineering at 13 per cent.



Other industries embracing technological solutions included the teland healthcare sectors.

(KNN Bureau)