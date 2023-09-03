Pnb Starts Instant Loans For Msmes Using Gst Invoices

New Delhi, Aug 30 (KNN) Punjab National Bank (PNB), on Wednesday launched a mobile application based on the GST Sahay scheme, reported PTI.



The public sector bank will provide an end–to-end digital product under which lending can be done using GST invoices







With this integration, PNB has become the first public sector bank to facilitate frictionless credit flow to MSMEs using GST invoices, the bank said in a statement.

The initiative is also in line with the bank's strategy to further the development of the MSME sector and digital credit ecosystem in the country.

(KNN Bureau)