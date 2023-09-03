Hp Plans To Manufacture Consumer Laptops Under Pli 2.0

New Delhi, Sept 1 (KNN) Hewlett-Packard (HP) is considering to expand its manufacture base in India by producing consumer PCs within the country under PLI 2.0, reported Business Today.

With over 30% market share in the Indian PC space for 2022 (as per IDC), HP has formally applied for participation in the Production Linked Incentive scheme 2.0 (PLI 2.0).









Sources at the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) told Business Today that with the participation in the PLI 2.0, HP is eyeing an expansion of its manufacturing operations to include consumer PCs within the country.



As per the threshold of the scheme, HP is expected to invest between Rs 250–300 crore for manufacturing in the country.

“HP is a longstanding partner of India's digital transformation journey and one of the pioneers of the country's IT manufacturing sector. We welcome the PLI scheme for IT hardware manufacturing and look forward to exploring new opportunities to meet the growing demand for PCs. India is a dynamic growth market, and we are excited about the possibilities ahead,” said the company.

The company has been already manufacturing a range of commercial laptops, desktops, All-in-One (AIO) PCs and Workstations in the country. It was one of the first few companies to commence manufacturing PCs in India in 2006.



However, in 2020, HP consolidated and shifted its manufacturing to Chennai contract manufacturer Flex's facility.

The PLI for IT Hardware was first announced in May 2021 to establish India as the global manufacturing hub for laptops and tablets and increased participation in the global value chain of electronics.



(KNN Bureau)