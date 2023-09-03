Centre Extends Application Deadline For Textiles Pli Till Oct 31

New Delhi, Sept 1 (KNN) The Ministry of Textiles on Thursday announced extension of fresh applications under the PLI scheme of Textiles for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and products of Technical Textiles for further 2 month.

With this the last date has been set upto 31 October 2023, as per the official statement.









The decision was taken in view of the requests from the Industry stakeholders'.



Earlier, the Ministry decided to re-open the PLI Portal till 31 August 2023 for inviting fresh applications from interested companies under the Scheme.

The Centre launched the PLI Scheme with an approved outlay of Rs 10,683 crore to promote the production of man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics and products of technical textiles in the country to enable the textiles industry to achieve size and scale and to become competitive.

(KNN Bureau)