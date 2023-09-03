Gujarat To Set Up 5 Regional Msefc To Reduce Pendency

Gandhinagar, Sept 1 (KNN) The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to establish about five regional Micro and Small Enterprise Facilitation Council (MSEFC) in the State with an aim to reduce pendency of applications by MSMEs.

A statement by the MSME commissioner said that the centralized MSEFC located at Gandhinagar so far processed all applications by MSMEs for delayed payments for varischemes.







Regional councils will be set up at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot and Bhavnagar, as per the official statement.



This will help in effectively process such applications and streamline the process of providing subsidies and other benefits to MSMEs.

It will also help small businessmen to make applications at their respective zonal councils instead of the centralized office.

The resident additional collector (RAC) of the five districts will be the regional council's chairperson while the member secretary will be the general manager of the respective district industries centre.

The district industries centre will be the nodal agency for processing applications by MSMEs in the regional councils, the statement added.

(KNN Bureau)