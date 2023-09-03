Amazon Inks Mou With India Post To Simplify Cross-Border Logistics For Msme Exporters

New Delhi, Sept 1 (KNN)

E-Commerce giant Amazon on Thursday signed an agreement with India Post to simplify cross-border logistics for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) exporters.

Along with this, Amazon also announced its engagement with Indian Railways' Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFC).









The tie-up with India Post is expected to bolster the company's engagement with exports from India, taking its from the present USD 8 billion to USD 20 billion by 2025, informed its senior vice president for India, Amit Agarwal.



Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh unveiled a postal stamp to commemorate a decade of partnership between India Post and Amazon at the fourth edition of Amazon Smbhav Summit 2023.



As per reports, through this initiative, Indian exporters on Amazon's Global Selling program will be able to book their shipments, print shipping labels and pay for shipping directly from their seller central account. They will be able to drop these shipments to 100+ Dak Niryat Kendras across India, from where the consignments will be exported to overseas customers.



Vineet Pandey, Secretary, Department of Posts and Chairperson, Postal Services Board said,“We are happy to work with Amazon to lower the entry barrier for lakhs of Indian small businesses to leverage the e-commerce exports opportunity.”

Amazon has become the first e-commerce company in the country to leverage DFC for shipping customer packages through freight railway routes in India.



"We are focused on investing long-term in physical and digital infrastructure and building cutting edge technology solutions to serve customers and enable Indian businesses to scale and grow in India and globally, tcontributing to India's rising digital economy,” he said.

The e-commerce giant also launched Amazon Sah-AI – a generative AI-powered digital assistant Amazon that will help reduce sellers' workload by simplifying time-consuming and complex steps such as registration, listing, and advertising support amongst others. With this, it aims to digitise 10 million MSMEs and create 2 million jobs in India by 2025.

