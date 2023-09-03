Centre Receives 40 Applications Under Pli Scheme For It Hardware

New Delhi, Sept 1 (KNN)

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said that the government has received around 40 applications under the PLI 2.0 scheme which included an array of major global IT and domestic champions.

During an interaction with the media, the minister said, "This is happy news that some of the world's largest IT companies, such as Dell, HP, Aand Acer have applied for the PLI 2.0 scheme. This shows that they are interested in manufacturing computers in India.”







“Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated how India is the world's second-largest manufacturer of smartphones. We want to achieve the same stain IT hardware, such as laptops, servers and tablets.”

“We want the big IT companies to manufacture their products in India and export them from here. This will create opportunities for jobs and investments,” he said.

Major IT companies such as Dell and HP are participating directly under the scheme while other players like HPE, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS, Thomson are participating through EMS companies having manufacturing facilities in India, as per the official statement.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has collaborated closely with startups, industries, and academia to establish a thriving IT hardware manufacturing ecosystem in India. From almost nothing pre-2014, our aim is to build a USD 300 billion electronics industry and a USD 1 trillion Digital Economy by 2026. The PLI 2.0 scheme for IT hardware, developed with industry inputs, is a significant mission for India. Today, India is one of the world's fastest-growing consumer markets in electronics, thanks to our rapid digitization of the economy, government, and public services,” the Minister added.

In May, the Government sanctioned the PLI 2.0 scheme for IT hardware, allocating Rs 17,000 crore, double the budget from the 2021 scheme. This initiative is expected to generate direct employment to 75,000 professionals along with an incremental investment of Rs 2,430 crore and an incremental production of Rs 3.35 lakh crore.

(KNN Bureau)