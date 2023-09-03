(MENAFN- KNN India)
Govt To Organise Workshops On Promoting Exports Through E-Commerce
New Delhi, Sept 2 (KNN)
The Ministry of commerce and Industry has decided to organise monthly workshops to raise awareness about ways to promote exports through e-commerce mediums.
The Foreign Trade Policy 2023 has mandated to handhold and conduct outreach programmes to promote e-commerce exports.
In addition to increasing awareness about e-commerce-related rules and processes, actions for capacity building and skill development for the promotion of exports through online medium is also mandated.
"In this regard, monthly workshops on e-commerce exports are proposed by this directorate," according to a trade notice of DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade).
As per reports, the workshops will cover aspects related to cross-border logistics, postal and customs compliances and cross-border payment mechanisms.
"The proposed workshops shall be held during the 1st week of each month through Video Conference. In-person workshops shall also be organised where feasible," it said.
The DGFT has also invited experienced e-commerce exporters to share their experiences and advise new entrepreneurs.
With Global business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce exports estimated to grow from USD 800 billion to USD 8 trillion by 2030, India's strengths in high-demand customized products, expanding seller base, and higher profit margins per unit of export place it in a prime position to benefit from this trend.
(KNN Bureau)
MENAFN03092023000155011030ID1107000246
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.