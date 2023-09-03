Govt To Organise Workshops On Promoting Exports Through E-Commerce

New Delhi, Sept 2 (KNN)

The Ministry of commerce and Industry has decided to organise monthly workshops to raise awareness about ways to promote exports through e-commerce mediums.



The Foreign Trade Policy 2023 has mandated to handhold and conduct outreach programmes to promote e-commerce exports.







In addition to increasing awareness about e-commerce-related rules and processes, actions for capacity building and skill development for the promotion of exports through online medium is also mandated.

"In this regard, monthly workshops on e-commerce exports are proposed by this directorate," according to a trade notice of DGFT (Directorate General of Foreign Trade).

As per reports, the workshops will cover aspects related to cross-border logistics, postal and customs compliances and cross-border payment mechanisms.

"The proposed workshops shall be held during the 1st week of each month through Video Conference. In-person workshops shall also be organised where feasible," it said.

The DGFT has also invited experienced e-commerce exporters to share their experiences and advise new entrepreneurs.

With Global business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce exports estimated to grow from USD 800 billion to USD 8 trillion by 2030, India's strengths in high-demand customized products, expanding seller base, and higher profit margins per unit of export place it in a prime position to benefit from this trend.

(KNN Bureau)