States Use Pm Gatishakti Approach To Connect Industrial Regions

New Delhi, Sept 2 (KNN) The States and UTs are extensively using the PM GatiShakti approach for planning connectivity to Industrial Regions, said Special Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT, Sumita Dawra.

Reviewing a meeting convened for the Western and Central Zones States/UTs of India, she said the state governments are also using this approach for selecting the location of social infrastructure assets, such as anganwadis, schools, hospitals, etc.







States/UTs are integrating their existing development programmes/schemes with the GIS-based NMP/SMP to achieve better planning, she added.



“For instance, the State of UP, integrated its Pahunch portal with the SMP, for effective decision-making about site suitability of new schools, based on variparameters like population, connectivity, teacher-pupil ratio, etc. Similarly, the Gujarat Government used the PMGS for planning its coastal corridor to promote tourism. State of Goa planned the disaster management/ evacuation route during floods to minimize loss of life, using the PMGS NMP/SMP portals,” she said.



The approach can streamline several challenges, such as land acquisition, approvals, utility shifting coordination, administrative assistance, and more, expediting and ensuring time-bound project implementation.



States/UTs were recommended to identify pilot areas for implementation of planning and analysis through the PM GatiShakti NMP/SMP.

To promote wider adoption of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry conducts weekly review meetings with States and Union Territories to monitor and extend support for efficient and effective utilization of their State Master plan (SMP) portals for infrastructure planning and implementation.

The meeting witnessed active participation fr0m States/UTs i.e. Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan, Daman & Diu and Dadar & Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

(KNN Bureau)