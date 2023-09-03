Up To Adopt One District, One Cooperative Bank Plan

Lucknow, Sept 2 (KNN) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Cooperative Department to map areas where bank branches are required.

He said that this is in view of the development of the state and the needs of farmers everyone should get banking facilities.







Launching the B-PACS membership campaign and toll-free number, the CM said that UP is emerging as a good investment hub.



“The 'One District, One Product' program has gained nationwide popularity. To achieve self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised on the campaign of 'local for global',” he said.

He said,“The Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department is actively promoting the packaging, design and marketing of its local products. A new competition has emerged, urging people to contribute to promoting the local product. If cooperative banks also join this process, it will help rebuild public trust in them.”

He said,“We should make efforts to open a branch of cooperative banks there as well as work to link it with the BC Sakhi programme. Open banks in the first phase, make these banks profitable in the second phase and then in the third phase, we move towards the concept of One District, One Cooperative Bank. The State Government will cooperate fully in this.”

(KNN Bureau)