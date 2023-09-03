Goa To Launch Startup Yatra 2.0 To Boost State's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Panaji, Sept 2 (KNN)

The Goa government will launch a month-long intensive programme to nurture Goa's startup ecosystem.

The programme titled Goa Startup Yatra 2.0 will be launched by

state government's startup and IT promotion cell on September 4.

As per reports, Goa Startup Yatra 2.0 will include entrepreneurship workshops across more than 30 educational institutions.







“This programme is tailored to empower students aspiring to delve into entrepreneurship, offering them guidance, mentorship, and incubation support to shape their innovative concepts into thriving ventures,” startup and IT promotion cell chief executive officer D S Prashant said.

The department said that Goa Startup Yatra 2.0 will encourage students to design and implement ideas that could then be given grants and tailored support through the Student Launchpad programme, which will be held in November and December.

“This is a significant leap in our commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation within the state. The aim is to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to convert their visions into thriving startups. We envision this programme as not only an economic booster but also as a catalyst for ground-breaking startup ventures,” Prashant said.

The Goa Startup Yatra 2.0 will continue till October 13 after which an intensive bootcamp will be held in November and December as part of the Student Launchpad programme.



The state has tied up with incubators, including the Atal Innovation Council – Goa Institute of Management (AIC – GIM), BITS Goa Innovation, Incubation & Entrepreneurship Society (BGIIES), Centre for Incubation & Business Acceleration (CIBA) and Forum for Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship (FiiRE) to provide mentorship and incubation support for the shortlisted students or startup projects.

(KNN Bureau)