Centre Approves Grant To Guru Nanak Dev University For Technical Textiles

Amritsar, Sept 2 (KNN) The Department of Apparel and Textile Technology, Guru Nanak Dev University, has secured grant from the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, under the National Technical Textile Mission.

The grant of Rs 7 crore and 5 lakh will be instrumental in advancing the promotion of technical textiles, generation of technically educated and trained engineers, professionals and highly skilled manpower for technical textiles further solidifying the department's commitment to the mission.







“We are incredibly grateful for the support shown by the ministry. The receipt of the grant is a significant milestone for the department. This grant will enableto develop the laboratory infrastructure by addition of state-of-the-art machines and instruments which will make a lasting impact in the field of technical textiles. the department has already upgraded the existing curriculum with the inclusion of new subjects focused on technical textiles,” said Dr Varinder Kaur, Head, Department of Apparel and Textile Technology.

With foon technical textiles, the grant will serve as catalyst for generation of skilled manpower for technical textiles.

“The grant will not only enhance the department profile but also contribute to long lasting impact on the local textile industry of Amritsar, Ludhiana as well as other cities of Punjab and nearby states of northern region of India, who are involved in technical textiles or want to pursue in the field of technical textiles. We acknowledge the support of Punjab State Council for Science & Technology for facilitating the endeavour. GNDU and PSCST will be working together to strengthen the technical textiles sector in Punjab,” said Dr Varinder Kaur.

The collaboration between the Department of Apparel and Textile Technology, GNDU and Textile Ministry exemplifies a shared commitment in the field of technical textiles.

(KNN Bureau)