Arab Bank Honored For Supporting Khcf 'Back To School' Program

Amman, Sep. 3 (Petra)--His Highness Princess, Ghida Talal, Chairperson of Board of Trustees of King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF), honored the Arab Bank, in recognition of its continusupport for "Back to School" Program over a 6-year period.
According to a KHCF statement on Sunday, the program is being held, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, and aims to enable KHCC patients to pursue school education during their treatment at King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC).
During 2022-2023, the program provided the opportunity for education to 540 students, and transferred 6 students to centers specialized in learning difficulties, and 52 of them received a laptop and 40 tablets to continue learning remotely.
