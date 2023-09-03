Senate President, Moroccan Counterpart Talk Ties, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 3 (Petra) -- President of the Senate Faisal Fayez discussed with President of the Moroccan House of Councilors Enaam Mayara and an accompanying delegation.
Fayez said that the mutual visits come within the framework of joint commitment to strengthening ties in varifields, joint coordination to serve the issues of the nation and advance the Arab parliamentary work to address security and economic challenges and political conflicts.
He pointed to the deep-rooted relations and ongoing coordination and consultation between His Majesty King Abdullah II and King Mohammed VI of Morowithin the framework of continuwork to advance bilateral relations and serve the nation's causes.
For his part, Mayara stressed the importance of working to activate the existing economic agreements between the two countries, especially the activation of the "Agadir Agreement" signed between Morocco, Jordan, Egypt and Tunisia, calling for the conclusion of a free trade agreement between the two countries and the restoration of direct two-way flight.
He lauded Jordan's positions, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, towards the Kingdom of Moroand its leadership, especially the firm stance towards the Moroccan Sahara, and the decision to open a Jordanian consulate in the Moroccan city of Laayoune.
MENAFN03092023000117011021ID1107000234
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.