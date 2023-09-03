Jordan Emerges As Prime Host For International Sports Tournaments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 3 (Petra) -- Jordan has carved out a niche as a favored destination for hosting a wide array of international, Asian, and Arab sports tournaments. The Kingdom's burgeoning reputation and impeccable organizational prowess have made it a top choice for sporting events of all scales.
Amman is currently abuzz with the hosting of numerprestigitournaments. Notable among these is the West Asian Karate Championship, featuring participation from 8 countries, and the West Asian Fencing Championships, both taking place at the Princess Sumaya Hall within the Hussein Youth City.
Additionally, the capital has recently played host to the World Wrestling Championship and the Asian Wrestling Championship, further cementing its staas a hub for global sporting competitions. Moreover, the Jordanian-Saudi Women's Football Championship, a tournament that saw the participation of 8 teams from Jordan and Saudi Arabia, successfully concluded at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Al-Quwaysimah last Friday.
Looking ahead, Jordan is gearing up to host national teams from Syria, Oman, and Brunei for the Asian Football Qualifiers for the Olympics. This highly anticipated event will also include Jordan's Olympic team, ultimately determining the squad that will advance to the next phase of the tournament.
With its remarkable capability to organize and host sports tournaments, Jordan's reputation as a global sporting destination continues to ascend, promising a bright future for sports enthusiasts and athletes alike.
MENAFN03092023000117011021ID1107000233
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.