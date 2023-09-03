Industrial Chambers Forge Path To Enhanced Exports, Eye Kazakhstan Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 3 (Petra) -- President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir, on Sunday reassured the pursuit of enhanced exports of Jordanian industrial products, in a concerted effort to bolster their foothold in international markets, with a particular foon the burgeoning market of Kazakhstan.
This strategic endeavor seeks to elevate Jordan's presence within the Kazakh market and, by extension, tap into the promising markets of Central Asia while identifying and leveraging available export opportunities.
At a meeting with the newly appointed Jordanian Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Hamza Omari, Jaghbir expressed his optimism about the potential for greater economic cooperation between Jordan and Kazakhstan in the foreseeable future, necessitating a proactive approach to foster growth in this vital sector.
He emphasized that the industrial sector in Jordan aims to actively engage with the Kazakh market, leveraging opportunities that arise in this rapidly evolving economic landscape. He further advocated for the activation of the economic role played by Jordanian embassies abroad. This would involve introducing and promoting Jordanian industries, disseminating information about export prospects, and highlighting the investment advantages that Jordan offers, ultimately attracting foreign investment.
Ambassador Omari, on his part, pledged to promote investment opportunities in Jordan across varisectors. These sectors include information technology, communications, logistics, tourism, industry, agriculture, health, renewable energy, religitourism, mining, and the food industry.
However, both officials acknowledged the presence of certain impediments hindering increased trade between the two countries. Transportation costs, the absence of direct transportation routes, and the challenges faced by Jordanian business owners in securing travel visas to Kazakhstan emerged as notable obstacles that will need to be addressed.
