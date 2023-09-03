Jci To Initiate Collaborative Alliance For Renewable Energy Manufacturing

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 3 (Petra) -- The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) on Sunday announced its intention to establish a collaborative alliance among existing Jordanian factories engaged in the production of components for renewable energy and energy efficiency systems, in a strategic move to bolster its position in the burgeoning renewable energy sector.
This ambitiendeavor is geared towards facilitating greater cooperation and synergy among local manufacturers, ultimately aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of domestically produced components for renewable energy systems within the global market.
In a statement, JCI indicated that Jordan has earned recognition as a trailblazer in renewable energy investments, consistently ranking first within the Middle East and North Africa region and securing a commendable third place on a global scale. These rankings, as per Bloomberg Research, place Jordan behind only China and Brazil among 71 countries evaluated. The Kingdom's commitment to renewable energy has, in turn, spurred industrial growth and innovation in the sector.
Mohammed Haj Hassan, a representative from the engineering and information technology industries sector, underscored the Chamber's active consultations with relevant stakeholders, noting that these consultations are geared towards forging partnerships with contractors, developers, and governmental bodies, all with the shared objective of empowering local industries operating in the renewable energy sector.
"Key areas of fowithin this initiative include the production of photovoltaic panels, electrical cables, inverters, control panels, metal structures, and varirelated components," he said, emphasizing the paramount importance of supporting and nurturing Jordan's renewable energy manufacturing sector, particularly to enhance its competitiveness, both within domestically executed renewable energy projects and in the context of global exports.
The official announcement of this collaborative alliance will be made once the final structure and mechanics of the initiative are solidified. This announcement is expected to open new doors for participating companies, presenting them with fresh opportunities for international export and collaboration in the renewable energy sector.
