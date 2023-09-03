Qatar Stock Exchange Records $11 Bln Losses In August

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Doha, Sep. 3 (Petra) -- The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), in August, experienced its most substantial monthly downturn since the latter part of the previyear, with losses totaling around 40 billion riyals ($11 billion).
Recent data released on Sunday by the QSE website revealed a 7 percent decline in the market value of shares belonging to the 50 listed companies, accompanied by a sharp drop of 768 points in the general index, which closed at 10,194 points.
At the end of August, the market value of the stock exchange totaled 602 billion riyals, marking a decrease from the 642 billion riyals reported at the conclusion of December.
Downturn swept across 6 sectors in the stock market, led by transportation by 10.49 percent, followed by the banking and financial services sector by 8.25 percent, then real estate by 7.72 percent, communications by 5.28 percent, then the services and consumer goods sector by 4.20 percent, then industry by 3.92 percent, while the insurance sector alone had a rate of 2.13 percent.
MENAFN03092023000117011021ID1107000229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.