Aimx, A Digital Healthcare Platform, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

Aimedis provides an innovative next-generation healthcare solution designed to connect patients to healthcare providers. It follows medical standards and connects to the existing healthcare technology while already being a registered medical product in the European Union with a CE mark. The Aimedis is based on four columns that cover digital health solutions, a blockchain-supported medical data marketplace, and the world's first healthcare metaverse. The Aimedis platforms are backed by a dual blockchain layer and AI tools.

It combines digital healthcare applications with AI, web3, and blockchain technology to build the world's first healthcare metaverse- Aimedis Avalon.

Aimedis Avalon is modeled after the real world. Many different countries are represented. More importantly, the metaverse created by Aimedis Avalon is geared toward health, wellness, fitness, recovery, and longevity. It creates safe spaces and a medical-based world that offers an entire healthcare economy.

Aimedis Avalon incorporates a large variety of business models, including the Aimedis token and medical NFTs.

AIMx, a Utility Token

AIMx is Aimedis' HealthFi, governance, social, payment, and utility token enabling fast, smooth, and costless transactions in the Aimedis ecosystem. It is a ERC-20 token running on Polygon.

The AIMx token is essential to buy land, space, or items within Aimedis Avalon metaverse. It is used to fill the Avalon economy for services, play-to-earn, rewarding medical professionals, work-out-to-earn, etc.

About Aimedis

Aimedis is a cutting-edge digital healthcare platform leveraging blockchain technology and AI to streamline medical data management and patient care. Aimedis Avalon is the world's first healthcare metaverse, revolutionizing patient engagement and medical education through immersive virtual experiences. This groundbreaking ecosystem connects healthcare providers, patients, and researchers, fostering collaboration and innovation while ensuring privacy and security through blockchain-backed data management. To learn more about Aimedis, please visit the official website .