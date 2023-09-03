The new MINI family is innovative, digital and distinctive.

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) MINI is consistently pursuing its path towards an all-electric model range and will be presenting two members of the new MINI family at the IAA (International Motor Show) in Munich (5 - 10 September 2023).



Munich. Since the relaunch of the brand at the turn of the millennium, the MINI has not only developed into a premium vehicle but has also reinvented itself time and again without neglecting its own origins and tradition. This constant development and the ability to regularly set new trends have established a large fan base for MINI worldwide. On its way to becoming an all-electric brand, MINI is now presenting two of its most important models.



The new vehicles enable locally emission-free mobility and allow MINI drivers to adapt them to their different lifestyles and requirements. Electrified go-kart feeling and an immersive user experience take the MINI DNA to a new level. The hallmark MINI creative use of space offers maximum flexibility as well as enables a high degree of variability in terms of interior design. The round OLED display, the MINI Interaction Unit, serves as both an instrument cluster and the centre of experiences and comfort. Textile surfaces revolutionise the aesthetic appeal of the interior by reducing it to the essentials and adding a new level of well-being and warmth. The new MINI family takes driving fun, the user experience, and the responsible attitude of the brand into a new era, a comprehensive transformation reflected in the new design language “Charismatic Simplicity”.



The four available trims – Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW – offer distinct design and equipment levels, giving each new MINI a unique character. Each trim serves as a point of differentiation, rendering the car a distinct personality and character.



The new MINI Countryman: all-electric and adventurous.

The new all-electric MINI Countryman has grown in external dimensions and offers its passengers even more space, comfort, and safety - even beyond paved roads thanks to all-wheel drive - emphasizing its suitability for venturing beyond city limits. The increased body size provides additional headroom and legroom, expanding the space options in the compact premium Crossover. Wider wheel arches and a clear, modern design enhance the crossover aesthetic appeal of the rugged MINI adventurer. The elegant design of the C-pillar differs according to the vehicle trim and is based on one of the vehicle’s four roof colours. The upright shape of the new Matrix taillights frames the rear of the vehicle. Below the model lettering, the body tapers across the entire width and, in combination with the striking, all-round black vehicle band, it emphasises the enhanced presence of the new MINI Countryman.



The 204 hp electric motor in the MINI Countryman E generates a torque of 250 Nm, accelerating the car from standstill to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. With 313 hp, the electric motors of the all-wheel drive MINI Countryman SE ALL4 generate a combined torque of 494 Nm and accelerate the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. The new MINI Countryman is also available with innovative and efficient petrol engines. It is offered as the MINI Countryman C with front-wheel drive, an all-wheel drive MINI Countryman S ALL4 and an increased-output model with all-wheel drive in the variant MINI Countryman JCW ALL4.



The all-electric MINI Cooper: the reinvention of the original.

Entering its fifth model generation, the MINI Cooper 3-door underscores the brand’s tradition with its hallmark design and represents urban driving fun. As an all-electric vehicle, the new MINI is available in the Cooper E variant and as the Cooper SE, offering higher output and range.



The 184 hp electric motor in the MINI Cooper E generates a torque of 290 Nm and accelerates the vehicle from standstill to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. With an output of 218 hp, the MINI Cooper SE sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds with a maximum torque of 330 Nm.*



The new cockpit customisation options add a personal feel-good factor to the interior of the new MINI Cooper. The new interior experience is mainly created by the textile surfaces. A specially developed knitting process is used to create the easy-care, versatile structure of the two-colour textile. All trims of the all-electric MINI Cooper feature seats in high-quality Vescin artificial leather, while all textiles and yarns for the seat, knitted surfaces, vehicle headliner and floor are made from recycled materials. The central OLED display, known as the MINI Interaction Unit, sets a new standard with its high resolution and contributes to the heightened presence of the circular instrument. Optionally, up to seven MINI Experience Modes bring the dashboard to life. Special light projections extend the colours of the round instrument across the dashboard, expanding the overall experience of the user interface in the interior.







