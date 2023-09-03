UN: Sudan war evacuates about 4.8m citizens

(MENAFN) About 4.8 million citizens have been evacuated by the continuous battles among the Sudanese army as well as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary faction, as stated by the United Nations.



As of August 29, "about 4.8 people have been displaced inside and outside the country due to the conflict that erupted on 15 April," the UN Humanitarian Affairs Office (OCHA) declared in a report.



It stated that while over 3.8 million people have been immigrated within the country, one million have crossed their nation’s boundary into adjacent countries.



“People have been displaced across all 18 states,” the report read, also declared that almost 72.3 percent of internally evacuated people are originated from the capital Khartoum.



Sudan has been devastated by clashes among the army and the RSF since April, in a war that murdered over 3,000 civilians as well as wounded thousands, as stated by regional medics.



On Friday, the RSF alleged that it had murdered hundreds of Sudanese military fighters in a strike on the army's Special Task Forces headquarters in Omdurman, west of Khartoum.

MENAFN03092023000045015839ID1107000179