Biggest refugee shelter for Ukrainians in Poland closes

(MENAFN) According to a decision by the local authorities, the biggest refugee shelter for Ukrainians in Poland was abruptly shut down in the current week, the Financial Times reported on Friday. According to the newspaper, the transfer caused an unexpected evacuation of hundreds of citizens.



The facility was situated in a former exhibition space in the Mazovia area village of Nadarzyn, which is only a short drive from Warsaw, the capital of Poland. According to the Financial Times, it accommodated some 9,000 citizens at the height of the Ukrainian refugee flood into Poland. As residents moved to other institutions in the spring of last year, there were only about 300 refugees left within. In terms of accommodation space, the facility continued to be the largest in Poland.



The facility, according to the regional authorities, was always intended to be transitory. According to a representative, Dagmara Zalewska, "the number of refugees from Ukraine arriving in Mazovia is negligible," which explains why the facility was shut down.



Local charity informed the Financial Times that both they and the center's occupants were unprepared for the shutdown. “Some people didn’t even have a chance to pack all their stuff. They gave them some food in bags and that was it,” an aid worker at another Warsaw refugee camp told the Financial Times.

