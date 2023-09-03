Gcc Chief Lauds Saudi Digital Cooperation Organization's Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi lauded on Sunday the efforts of the Saudi Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), an entity geared towards achieving global sustainable development within the digital domain especially digital economy.
The GCC Secretariat said that Al-Budaiwi's statement came during his visit to the DCO's headquarters in Riyadh.
Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the and the GCC should cooperate within the digital sphere to achieve common goals and benefit the region as a whole.
He affirmed that the two sides had agreed on bolstering cooperation and finding venues to collaborate digitally especially in the youth and women affairs sector. (end) kns.gta
