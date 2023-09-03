Sunday, 03 September 2023 06:06 GMT

Deputy Amir, Crown Prince Receptions


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sep 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness also received First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Furthermore, His Highness received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
