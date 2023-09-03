Deputy Amir, Crown Prince Receptions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sep 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Sunday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness also received First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
Furthermore, His Highness received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
aas.ahm
MENAFN03092023000071011013ID1107000035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.