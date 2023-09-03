Over 90 percent of Western companies remain active in Russia after war

(MENAFN) According to Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, over 90 percent of Western companies that were in Russia prior to the outbreak of the war with Ukraine are still active there.



In an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Schallenberg additionally brought up the fact that Russian firms are still operating in Germany and Austria, and that Vienna still relies heavily on gas imports from the restricted nation.



Schallenberg stated that "exit from the Russian market is a far more complicated process than it is often described."



Although it has decreased, Austria still relies on Russian gas supply 50 percent of the time, the minister noted, highlighting the fact that, unlike some other EU members, Austria is a landlocked nation and cannot construct LNG facilities.



“All in all, only 12% of Austria’s energy requirements are covered by Russian gas supplies,” the minister also said.



“We have created strategic gas reserves, and won’t face intermittent power outages during the upcoming winter.”

