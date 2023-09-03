Property prices decline by 5.3 percent in British real estate market

(MENAFN) According to mortgage provider Nationwide, the decline in property prices in August was the greatest yearly decline since the global economic crisis, that hastened the decline in the British real estate market.



August saw a 5.3 percent decline in housing prices, the worst yearly decline since July 2009. The lender stated that this was caused by rising mortgage prices, which decreased buyer desire. Prices dropped by 0.8 percent just last month, lowering the typical home's worth to £259,153 (USD329,000), which is approximately £14,600 (USD18,500) below its peak in August of last year.



“The softening is not surprising given the extent of the rise in borrowing costs in recent months, which has resulted in activity in the housing market running well below pre-pandemic levels,” noted Robert Gardner, Nationwide's head economist.



After the epidemic, residential housing prices reached their pinnacle in August of 2022, propelled by increased demand, historically low lending rates, and transient tax benefits. Yet, since then, they have fallen significantly as rising rates added stress to British families already dealing with the cost of living problem.



“We think the August data marks the start of a significant further drop in house prices,” Andrew Wishart, senior property economist at Capital Economics, claimed.

