(MENAFN) According to trading statistics, French conglomerate LVMH, the owner of the Louis Vuitton and Dior fashion labels and the world's largest luxury retailer, has been surpassed by Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk to become the most valuable firm in the European Union.



The market value of the healthcare company increased by 2.14 percent on Friday, reaching over USD424.7 billion.



The shares of LVMH, the largest publicly traded company in Europe since February 2021, fell by 0.8 percent on Friday along with 14.2 percent from their peak in April. As of Friday's end, the business had a USD420.1 billion market worth.



“Novo closing in on LVMH as Europe’s biggest market cap stock is a reflection of Novo’s recent product success while LVMH’s recent trends have been more mixed,” Marcel Stotzel from Fidelity European Fund and Fidelity European Trust said in response to the development, according to Reuters.



Since the firm, which initially specialized on diabetic treatments, introduced its hugely well-liked obesity drug, Wegovy, the shares of the Danish pharmaceutical company have increased significantly during the last 3 years. Following the publication of a paper by the business that claimed Wegovy reduces the risk of strokes and heart attacks by 20 percent, Novo Nordisk's shares soared to record highs in the past month.

