Italy’s Factories lay off workers as manufacturing industry continues to shrink

factories in Italy are beginning to lay off workers as the nation's manufacturing industry continues to shrink.



In accordance with statistics based on the S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), the third-largest economy in the EU contracted in August, falling to 45.4 from the previous month's reading of 50.



Italian manufacturing and industry have been particularly struggling over the past few months as a result of a decline in new orders caused by a weakening of the global market.



“The manufacturing recession, which started mid-last year, continues to stretch out,” Tariq Kamal Chaudhry, an economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, stated. “Once more, overall orders felt the squeeze, mostly due to overseas demand.”



Italian economic decline is being dragged down by ongoing industrial malaise. In contrast to the prior forecast of 0.3 percent, according to the most recent projections, the economy of the nation contracted by 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

