What Commodities Will Be Important to the Economy in the Coming Years?

To the general public, trading usually conjures up images of stock markets where people in suits transfer huge sums of cash between them in exchange for ownership of some of the biggest companies in the world. The term ‘stock market’ comes from this, it’s a market in which stocks are traded, just like the market in your town is where entrepreneurs trade their wares.

But stock trading makes up just one part of the global financial markets. Foreign exchange (forex), cryptocurrencies, and commodities are also hotly traded among these suited ladies and gentlemen. The image of people in suits yelling at each other across the trading floor is only part of the image, too; many modern traders do so hundreds or even thousands of miles away from these chaotic scenes. Instead, they use their computers and smartphones to develop their strategies and pick the instruments on which they’ll try them out.

Commodities like precious metals are some of the most popular instruments among those engaged in online trading, as most brokers have hundreds of different options to choose from and plenty of online training resources to help someone find out what asset fits them best. It can also be easier to forecast how they will move compared to derivatives of stocks and currencies, though it’s still important to do your research.

In the coming years, the commodities markets are likely to be transformed as our economies evolve and develop, changing the levels of demand. This will be something traders should be looking out for, but which ones, in particular, could present exciting opportunities?

Oil

Oil, black gold, dinosaur juice. Whatever you call this liquified carbon-based energy source, there’s no escaping the fact that our entire world currently revolves around burning it and using it to create other products.

However, just like other fossil fuels, it has become evident in recent years that endlessly burning them and releasing greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide is bad for the environment and poses a risk to our ways of life.

Therefore, many governments are trying to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, though it’s a slow and difficult process. As a result, oil demand is growing, with lots of money still to be made from its extraction. However, the International Energy Agency now believes that oil demand will peak in 2028 but rise by 6% from 2022 levels before then.

For traders, this is uncharted territory, presenting some unique opportunities.

Lithium

Lithium is an element. Its soft silvery-white appearance is reflective of the fact that it is the least dense metal and solid element on the entire periodic table. It has many uses, including in medicine, pyrotechnics, nuclear energy, and metallurgy, but its most famous and prominent use is in batteries.

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells are used in practically every electronic device you own today, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and headphones. The development of Li-ion has also made electric vehicles possible and practical.

With the growing demand for electric vehicles, including cars, power-assisted bicycles, electric scooters, and more, as well as energy storage to make renewable energy more practical at the grid level, more lithium will be necessary.

For traders, this, too, presents some unique opportunities.

Foods

You may not immediately think it, but many of the foods you eat are commodities. Soybeans and corn are just two examples of the most in-demand ones.

Like oil, lithium, and other industrial commodities, there are huge markets for food. Futures and other derivatives are needed in the agriculture sector to help secure more predictable and consistent prices for farmers, allowing them to smooth out market turbulence.

With a growing population that recently smashed through the 8 billion mark and shows no sign of slowing down, demand for food commodities will likely grow in the long term.

