Chairman Of Qatar Media Corporation Meets Ambassador Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani met Sunday with Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar HE Khaled Badr Al Mutairi.
During the meeting, they discussed media relations between the two countries and ways to develop and strengthen them.
