Invaders Shell Kherson Region 79 Times In Past Day, Civilian Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 2, the Russian invaders shelled Kherson region 79 times.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Over the past day, the enemy launched 79 attacks, firing 510 shells from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad MLRS, UAVs, aircraft and ZU-23. The enemy fired 14 shells at the city of Kherson," he wrote Read also: Enemy drones hit port-adjacent infrastructure in Od region, two injured
According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential quarters in the region and a religibuilding in Kherson city.
As a result of Russian aggression, one person was killed and another six were injured.
As Ukrinform reported, on September 1, the invaders used guided aerial bombs to attack Odradokamianka. A 43-year-old man was killed.
