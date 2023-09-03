Kuwait Amir Congratulates San Marino On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to both Captains Regent of San Marino Alessandro Scarano and Adele Tonnini, on their country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished them good health and wellbeing, and for San Marino and its people full scale progress and prosperity. (end)
