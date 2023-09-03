Kuwait Pm Congratulates San Marino On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to both Captains Regent of San Marino Alessandro Scarano and Adele Tonnini, on their country's National Day. (pickup previous)
