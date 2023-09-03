Kuwait Deputy Amir Congratulates San Marino On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a congratulatory cable to both Captains Regent of San Marino Alessandro Scarano and Adele Tonnini, on their country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness wished them good health and wellbeing. (pick up previous)
