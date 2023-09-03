Dubai Culture's 'Summer Heroes' Project Honours Dedicated Public Service Personnel

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) celebrated the 'Summer Heroes' humanitarian initiative by recognising the dedicated group of essential public service and security personnel operating at its external sites and assets in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Hatta Heritage Village, and Al Ras. This acknowledgement underscores their impactful contributions to community service, aligning seamlessly with the Authority's commitment to fostering sustainable community growth and nurturing the spirit of communication and volunteerism within its workforce.

The scheme provided assistance to approximately 60 workers who availed themselves of a comprehensive medical services package. This encompassed services such as BMI and random glucose assessments, blood pressure and vital signs monitoring, and more, all administered by a team of doctors and specialists from PRIME Hospital. In conjunction, the Heritage Sites Department of Dubai Culture arranged a series of educational workshops aimed at acquainting the beneficiaries with healthy living practices.

Laila Abdulla Belhoush, Project Manager of the 'Summer Heroes' initiative at Dubai Culture, stressed the importance of promoting the values of corporate social responsibility and human interaction amongst the public at large. She highlighted that this effort is rooted in the Authority's commitment to social responsibility and its dedication to nurturing a sense of unity among its employees. This is achieved by orchestrating activities and events that enhance their engagement with essential service and security personnel, while recognising and appreciating their contributions to safeguarding the Authority's sites and facilities.

Belhoush added:“At Dubai Culture, we believe in supporting fundamental services and security personnel and taking care of their health. This comes within the framework of our commitments to provide them with a safe environment that enhances their health and physical capabilities, and contributes to improving the quality of their lives, especially since the nature of the tasks of some of them requires being in open areas. We are also keen on providing a decent work environment for employees, in addition to promoting the values of solidarity and giving among them, in line with Dubai's humanitarian efforts.”