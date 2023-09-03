10Th Al Maleh And Fishing Festival Reports Significant Surge In Sales And Overwhelming Public Turnout

The 10th edition of Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, a joint venture organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Dibba Al Hisn Municipality, and the Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn, continues to attract a growing number of visitors for the fourth consecutive day.

Residents from Dibba Al Hisn and other emirates have flocked to the festival not only to indulge in heritage events, folkloric tunes, and leisure activities but also to view demonstrations ranging from fish preparation techniques to shipbuilding and traditional fishing methods.

As the festival draws to its conclusion on Sunday evening, there has been a marked uptick in sales for participants. Fishermen, productive families, and shop owners specializing in Al Maleh products and their derivatives highlighted the festival's cultural and economic significance. They emphasized its role as an annual platform for knowledge exchange, product promotion, and boosting sales, especially of Al Maleh products, as it continues to draw in thousands of visitors.

Abdul Aziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for the Communications and Business Sector at SCCI, reaffirmed the importance of maritime heritage, considering it an integral part of the Emirati cultural fabric.

“The SCCI, together with all event organizers, is committed to showcasing this rich heritage to society at large, celebrating the historical and heritage customs of the UAE's seafarers and those engaged in sea-related professions.”

Shattaf stressed that the chamber will spare no effort to stimulate economic and commercial activity, bolster the craft and food sectors in the Eastern Province of the Emirate of Sharjah, and inspire locals to maximize the opportunities presented by the festival.

Ali Abdullah Al Dhahuri, an expert in the fish salting industry, has been an enthusiastic participant in the Al Maleh and Fishing Festival since its inception. He takes pride in showcasing his products every year, a craft he's been involved in since childhood and a skill passed down from his ancestors.

Similarly, Maryam Mohammed Obaid Al-Khashari, a veteran in crafting“palm bedspreads”, expressed her gratitude towards the festival. Having practiced this craft for many years, she cherishes the opportunity the event provides to exhibit and sell her unique products like“Majba”,“Saroud”,“Mahfa”,“Saff”,“Al Kharafa”,“Al Maksha”, and other palm-based creations.

In addition to private sector companies and specialty shops focused on the creation and sale of Al Maleh products, the event welcomed a host of fishermen and craft-making families. Several government ministries and institutions also marked their presence, introducing a range of events, programmes, and educational sessions to illuminate the depth of Emirati heritage, acquaint the youth with maritime customs, and pay homage to the UAE's storied past.